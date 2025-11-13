This Dollar Tree Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) from Buy to Sell and slashed the price target from $133 to $103. Dollar Tree shares closed at $106.18 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Angel Castillo downgraded Willscot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $37 to $21. WillScot shares closed at $18.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen downgraded Cooper Companies Inc (NASDAQ:COO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $72. Cooper Companies shares closed at $72.49 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Joshua Chan downgraded KinderCare Learning Companies Inc (NYSE:KLC) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $4.5. KinderCare Learning closed at $5.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Ryan Cooke downgraded the rating for Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) from Peer Perform to Underperform and announced a $43 price target. Fastenal shares closed at $40.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
