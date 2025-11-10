This HubSpot Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Rothschild & Co analyst Omar Sheikh downgraded HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $610 to $450. HubSpot shares closed at $398.40 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Todd Thomas downgraded the rating for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from Overweight to Sector Weight. CubeSmart shares closed at $37.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Yeh downgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $30 to $20. Six Flags Entertainment shares closed at $18.03 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities analyst David Kang downgraded Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) from Neutral to Sell and maintained the price target of $15. Applied Optoelectronics closed at $28.57 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter downgraded Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $61 to $35. Trex shares closed at $32.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
