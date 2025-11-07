Carmax logo on building
November 7, 2025 8:53 AM 1 min read

This CarMax Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Chris Pierce downgraded CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) from Buy to Hold. CarMax shares closed at $30.88 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Gena Wang downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $5 to $1. Sangamo Therapeutics shares closed at $0.4605 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Brandon Vazquez downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Dentsply Sirona shares closed at $11.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Christopher Schoell downgraded Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $50 to $27. CCOI closed at $24.95 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citizens analyst Jordan Bender downgraded Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Golden Entertainment shares closed at $28.52 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Loading...
Loading...
CCOI Logo
CCOICogent Communications Holdings Inc
$24.20-3.01%
Overview
GDEN Logo
GDENGolden Entertainment Inc
$28.49-0.11%
KMX Logo
KMXCarMax Inc
$30.65-0.74%
SGMO Logo
SGMOSangamo Therapeutics Inc
$0.47282.67%
XRAY Logo
XRAYDentsply Sirona Inc
$10.99-0.27%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved