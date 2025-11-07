This CarMax Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Chris Pierce downgraded CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) from Buy to Hold. CarMax shares closed at $30.88 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Gena Wang downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $5 to $1. Sangamo Therapeutics shares closed at $0.4605 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Brandon Vazquez downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Dentsply Sirona shares closed at $11.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Christopher Schoell downgraded Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $50 to $27. CCOI closed at $24.95 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens analyst Jordan Bender downgraded Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Golden Entertainment shares closed at $28.52 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
