November 5, 2025 7:22 AM 1 min read

This Trex Company Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich downgraded Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) from Buy to Underperform and cut the price target from $67 to $36. Trex shares closed at $47.04 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo downgraded Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $22 to $19. Rapid7 shares closed at $17.80 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $114 to $103. Southern shares closed at $92.73 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) from Neutral to Underweight and lowers the price target from $61 to $59. Archer-Daniels-Midland closed at $60.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman downgraded UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $70 to $84. UL Solutions shares closed at $86.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

