Charter Communications logo on mobile
November 3, 2025 9:03 AM 1 min read

This Charter Communications Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo downgraded Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $7 to $4. Owens & Minor shares closed at $3.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Joshua Shanker downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $243 to $181. Marsh & McLennan shares closed at $178.15 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded the rating for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Charter Communications shares closed at $233.84 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis downgraded Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $35 to $42. Rigetti Computing closed at $44.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Johnson Wan downgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $13.7 to $19.64. Canadian Solar shares closed at $20.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CHTR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CHTR Logo
CHTRCharter Communications Inc
$230.42-1.46%
Overview
CSIQ Logo
CSIQCanadian Solar Inc
$22.407.90%
MMC Logo
MMCMarsh & McLennan Companies Inc
$176.13-1.13%
OMI Logo
OMIOwens & Minor Inc
$3.95-0.50%
RGTI Logo
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$44.15-0.27%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved