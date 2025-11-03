This Charter Communications Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo downgraded Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $7 to $4. Owens & Minor shares closed at $3.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Joshua Shanker downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $243 to $181. Marsh & McLennan shares closed at $178.15 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded the rating for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Charter Communications shares closed at $233.84 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis downgraded Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $35 to $42. Rigetti Computing closed at $44.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Johnson Wan downgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $13.7 to $19.64. Canadian Solar shares closed at $20.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
