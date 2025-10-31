Person analyzing stock charts on smartphone and computer screens
October 31, 2025 8:41 AM 1 min read

This Itron Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $27 to $11. Bicycle Therapeutics shares closed at $8.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded the rating for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Comcast shares closed at $27.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Parker Lane downgraded SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $150 to $80. SPS Commerce shares closed at $103.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $137 to $118. Itron closed at $108.99 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov downgraded FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) from Overweight to Sector Weight. FMC shares closed at $15.53 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ITRI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

