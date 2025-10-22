This Gartner Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Andrew Schmidt downgraded the rating for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Global Payments shares closed at $87.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Christopher LeFemina downgraded Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $70. Commercial Metals shares closed at $62.06 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Casey Woodring downgraded Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $78 price target. Hologic shares closed at $73.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik downgraded Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $320 to $270. Gartner closed at $258.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski downgraded W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) from Market Perform to Underperform and maintained the price target of $64. WR Berkley shares closed at $73.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying IT stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.