Booz Allen Hamilton
October 17, 2025 12:23 PM 1 min read

This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • TD Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $125 to $105. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $97.28 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard downgraded AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) from Overweight to Underweight and maintained the price target of $60. AST SpaceMobile shares closed at $89.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Matt Phipps downgraded Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Kezar Life Sciences shares closed at $4.18 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Lake Street analyst Frank Takkinen downgraded AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $8 to $4. AVITA Medical closed at $5.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Michael Rose downgraded Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from Outperform to Market Perform. Bank OZK shares closed at $47.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BAH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$83.82-6.35%
Overview
BAH Logo
BAHBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
$97.27-0.01%
IBIO Logo
IBIOiBio Inc
$0.88875.11%
KZR Logo
KZRKezar Life Sciences Inc
$6.0946.0%
MMC Logo
MMCMarsh & McLennan Companies Inc
$188.220.93%
OPCH Logo
OPCHOption Care Health Inc
$28.003.32%
OZK Logo
OZKBank OZK
$45.98-2.21%
RCEL Logo
RCELAVITA Medical Inc
$3.90-27.4%
XMTR Logo
XMTRXometry Inc
$47.500.93%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved