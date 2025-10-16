Person analyzing stock charts on smartphone and computer screens
October 16, 2025 9:01 AM 1 min read

This Verisk Analytics Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis downgraded the rating for Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) from Buy to Neutral. Astria Therapeutics shares closed at $11.92 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $182 to $185. Atmos Energy shares closed at $179.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari downgraded First Horizon Corp (NYSE:FHN) from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $26 to $20. First Horizon shares closed at $20.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rothschild & Co analyst Russell Quelch downgraded Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) from Neutral to Sell and cut the price target from $280 to $220. Verisk Analytics closed at $243.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Bruno Montanari downgraded Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $42 to $49. Xometry shares closed at $48.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

