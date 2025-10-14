This Micron Technology Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B of A Securities analyst Matthew DeYoe downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $95 to $100. Albemarle shares closed at $96.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Saket Kalia downgraded CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight but increased the price target from $440 to $520. CyberArk Software shares closed at $504.02 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Steve Byrne downgraded Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $86 to $87. Westlake shares closed at $77.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded the rating for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) from Buy to Neutral. Micron shares closed at $192.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Steve Byrne downgraded the rating for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $9 to $8. Huntsman shares closed at $8.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
