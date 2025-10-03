southern company on pillar
October 3, 2025 7:42 AM 1 min read

This Southern Company Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Alexandra Steiger downgraded Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $8 to $7. Bumble shares closed at $6.04 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) from Overweight to Neutral. Tronox shares closed at $4.06 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst Charles Shi downgraded the rating for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) from Buy to Hold. Veeco Instruments shares closed at $33.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank analyst Andrew Weisel downgraded The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a $99 price target. Southern shares closed at $93.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan downgraded Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $130 to $238. Celestica shares closed at $250.91 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

