This Maplebear Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Jake Fuller downgraded the rating for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $55. Maplebear shares closed at $37.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst James Heaney downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $200 to $210. Electronic Arts shares closed at $202.05 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Etzer Darout downgraded Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $112 to $97. Merus shares closed at $93.67 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan downgraded Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) from Buy to Neutral but increased the price target from $765 to $770. Spotify shares closed at $728.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Mohammed Khallouf downgraded the rating for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $37.5 to $40.8. Unity Software shares closed at $42.94 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CART stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.