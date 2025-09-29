This Electronic Arts Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese downgraded Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $210 to $200. Electronic Arts shares closed at $193.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Julian Harrison downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $85. MoonLake shares closed at $61.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Nick McKay downgraded Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $185 to $195. Electronic Arts shares closed at $193.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Thibault Boutherin downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $59 to $47. Novo Nordisk shares closed at $55.61 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Glenn Chin downgraded Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) from Buy to Neutral. CarMax shares closed at $44.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
