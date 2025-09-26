Carmax logo on building
September 26, 2025 8:11 AM 1 min read

This CarMax Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel downgraded the rating for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) from Outperform to Perform. CarMax shares closed at $45.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Warner Bros. Discovery shares closed at $19.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng downgraded EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and maintained the price target of $130. EOG Resources shares closed at $117.30 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Tasso Vasconcellos downgraded Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $5.1 to $3.8. Braskem shares closed at $3.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott downgraded Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $40. Civitas Resources shares closed at $32.94 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying KMX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

