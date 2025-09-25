This Lululemon Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BMO Capital analyst Alexander Pearce downgraded Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) from Outperform to Market Perform but raised the price target from $7.75 to $14. Uranium Energy shares closed at $13.68 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw downgraded the rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and slashed the price target from $55 to $45. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $37.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Tom Nikic downgrades Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $192. Biogen shares closed at $137.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying FCX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.