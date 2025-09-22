This Crocs Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta downgraded the rating for Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $3 to $2. Kosmos Energy shares closed at $1.8312 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Anna Andreeva downgraded Crocs, Inc. CROX from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $95 to $75. Crocs shares closed at $80.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Lilyanna Yang downgraded Cosan S.A. CSAN from Hold to Reduce and announced a $4.4 price target. Cosan shares closed at $5.66 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
