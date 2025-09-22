This Crocs Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta downgraded the rating for Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $3 to $2. Kosmos Energy shares closed at $1.8312 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Anna Andreeva downgraded Crocs, Inc. CROX from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $95 to $75. Crocs shares closed at $80.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

HSBC analyst Lilyanna Yang downgraded Cosan S.A. CSAN from Hold to Reduce and announced a $4.4 price target. Cosan shares closed at $5.66 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

