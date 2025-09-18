analysts looking at screen
September 18, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

This Progressive Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth downgraded Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA from Buy to Neutral. Innate Pharma shares closed at $2.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch downgraded Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA from Outperform to Market Perform and slashed the price target from $10 to $2. Innate Pharma shares closed at $2.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgraded the rating for The Progressive Corporation PGR from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $327 to $265. Progressive shares closed at $243.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

