This Progressive Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth downgraded Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA from Buy to Neutral. Innate Pharma shares closed at $2.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral. Innate Pharma shares closed at $2.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch downgraded Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA from Outperform to Market Perform and slashed the price target from $10 to $2. Innate Pharma shares closed at $2.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Outperform to Market Perform and slashed the price target from $10 to $2. Innate Pharma shares closed at $2.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgraded the rating for The Progressive Corporation PGR from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $327 to $265. Progressive shares closed at $243.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying IPHA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock