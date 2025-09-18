This Progressive Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth downgraded Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA from Buy to Neutral. Innate Pharma shares closed at $2.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch downgraded Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA from Outperform to Market Perform and slashed the price target from $10 to $2. Innate Pharma shares closed at $2.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgraded the rating for The Progressive Corporation PGR from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $327 to $265. Progressive shares closed at $243.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying IPHA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$281.003.28%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.02
Growth
96.13
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.