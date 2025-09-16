The logo of the new Warner Bros Discovery company on smartphone screen
This Warner Bros. Discovery Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Tessa Romero downgraded Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. NMRA from Neutral to Underweight. Neumora Therapeutics shares closed at $1.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Johnson Rice analyst Charles Meade downgraded Berry Corporation BRY from Buy to Hold and announced a $4 price target. Berry shares closed at $4.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman downgraded Haleon plc HLN from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Haleon shares closed at $9.68 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rothschild & Co analyst Ed Vyvyan downgraded Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $144 to $170. Live Nation Entertainment shares closed at $172.38 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $14. Warner Bros. Discovery shares closed at $19.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

