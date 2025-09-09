TaskUs Analyst Flags Limited Upside From Take-Private Offer

As investor sentiment fluctuates amidst rising interest in technology-driven companies, TaskUs, Inc. TASK finds itself at a pivotal moment. The evolving landscape of mergers and acquisitions, especially within the tech sector, underscores the importance of shareholder decisions in shaping a company’s future direction.

TaskUs’s take-private shareholder vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

Following the recent appreciation in the share price, the stock already reflects the possibility that the take-private deal fetches a price higher than the proposed $16.50 per share, according to Morgan Stanley.

The TaskUs Analyst: Analyst James Faucette downgraded the rating from Overweight to Equal-Weight, while reducing the price target from $21.00 to $16.50.

The TaskUs Thesis: The latest 10-Q indicates that if the minority Class A shareholders, other than the Buyer Group, vote against the proposed merger agreement on Wednesday, the company or the merger corporation may terminate the agreement, Faucette said in the downgrade note.

If the shareholders vote against the merger, TaskUs could either remain a standalone company or the Buyer group may submit a revised bid by Dec. 10, 2025, the analyst stated. He added that the company may even consider other strategic offers.

The current proposal offers TaskUs "greater flexibility to invest behind long-term growth initiatives such as Gen AI and will strengthen the company’s competitive positioning in the market," Faucette wrote. Private ownership could help the company "maintain, if not accelerate, its growth trajectory," he further commented.

TASK Price Action: TaskUs shares were down 2.25% at $17.80 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $10.57 to $19.60, according to Benzinga Pro data.

