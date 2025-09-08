SAIC Car in a showroom
September 8, 2025 9:35 AM 1 min read

This Science Applications International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman downgraded Science Applications International Corporation SAIC from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $140 to $115. Science Applications shares closed at $104.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded the rating for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL from Buy to Hold. Artelo Biosciences shares closed at $4.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded ABM Industries Incorporated ABM from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $56 to $54. ABM shares closed at $48.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SAIC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

