This Science Applications International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman downgraded Science Applications International Corporation SAIC from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $140 to $115. Science Applications shares closed at $104.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded the rating for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL from Buy to Hold. Artelo Biosciences shares closed at $4.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded ABM Industries Incorporated ABM from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $56 to $54. ABM shares closed at $48.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
