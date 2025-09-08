This Science Applications International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman downgraded Science Applications International Corporation SAIC from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $140 to $115. Science Applications shares closed at $104.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $140 to $115. Science Applications shares closed at $104.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded the rating for Artelo Biosciences, Inc . ARTL from Buy to Hold. Artelo Biosciences shares closed at $4.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Hold. Artelo Biosciences shares closed at $4.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded ABM Industries Incorporated ABM from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $56 to $54. ABM shares closed at $48.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SAIC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock