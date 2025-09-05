Front,Royal,,Usa,-,May,27,,2021:,Highway,Road,I-66
This J B Hunt Transport Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson downgraded Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $300 to $210. Lululemon shares closed at $206.09 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Dave Kang downgraded Ciena Corp CIEN from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $90 to $113. Ciena shares closed at $116.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $155 to $157. JB Hunt shares closed at $145.28 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz downgraded Schneider National Inc SNDR from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $25 to $26. Schneider National shares closed at $24.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $46 to $51. QXO shares closed at $44.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying JBHT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

