September 3, 2025 1:38 PM 2 min read

This Accenture Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities analyst Alec Stranahan downgraded Erasca, Inc. ERAS from Buy to Underperform and slashed the price target from $4 to $1. Erasca shares closed at $1.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rothschild & Co analyst Harry Read downgraded Accenture plc ACN from Buy to Neutral and announced a $250 price target. Accenture shares closed at $256.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Jean Ann Salisbury downgraded Phillips 66 PSX from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $144 to $147. Phillips 66 shares closed at $133.84 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $55 to $50. Academy Sports shares closed at $49.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rothschild & Co analyst Jamie Clark downgraded Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $342 to $474. Medpace shares closed at $473.34 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

