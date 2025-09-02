This Fortinet Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Fortinet, Inc. FTNT from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $78 to $67. Fortinet shares closed at $78.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jones Trading analyst Stephen Glagola downgraded IREN Limited IREN from Buy to Hold. IREN shares closed at $26.48 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie analyst Andrew Bowler downgraded Newmont Corporation NEM from Outperform to Neutral and announces $72 price target. Newmont shares closed at $74.40 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Snyder downgraded Fortive Corporation FTV from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $90 to $50. Fortive shares closed at $47.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Graham Doyle downgraded the rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS from Neutral to Sell. Fresenius Medical Care shares closed at $25.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying FTNT stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$97.99-4.90%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
16.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.