Ottawa,,On,,Canada,-,October,15,,2023:,Fortinet,Technologies,Logo
September 2, 2025 8:11 AM 1 min read

This Fortinet Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Fortinet, Inc. FTNT from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $78 to $67. Fortinet shares closed at $78.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jones Trading analyst Stephen Glagola downgraded IREN Limited IREN from Buy to Hold. IREN shares closed at $26.48 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Macquarie analyst Andrew Bowler downgraded Newmont Corporation NEM from Outperform to Neutral and announces $72 price target. Newmont shares closed at $74.40 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Snyder downgraded Fortive Corporation FTV from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $90 to $50. Fortive shares closed at $47.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Graham Doyle downgraded the rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS from Neutral to Sell. Fresenius Medical Care shares closed at $25.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying FTNT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$97.99-4.90%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
16.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FMS Logo
FMSFresenius Medical Care AG
$24.35-5.25%
FTNT Logo
FTNTFortinet Inc
$75.96-3.57%
FTV Logo
FTVFortive Corp
$46.99-1.82%
IREN Logo
IRENIREN Ltd
$26.05-1.62%
NEM Logo
NEMNewmont Corp
$76.132.33%
PFGC Logo
PFGCPerformance Food Group Co
$101.550.15%
ZS Logo
ZSZscaler Inc
$281.901.75%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved