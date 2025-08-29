ANALYSTS
August 29, 2025 8:47 AM 1 min read

This Marvell Technology Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Texas Capital Securities analyst Derrick Whitfield downgraded Vital Energy, Inc. VTLE from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $52 to $18. Vital Energy shares closed at $17.91 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Matthew Herrmann downgraded Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited AHL from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $43 to $37.5. Aspen Insurance shares closed at $36.55 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya downgraded the rating for Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $90 to $78. Marvell Tech shares closed at $77.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MRVL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AHL Logo
AHLAspen Insurance Holdings Ltd
$36.55-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
45.38
Quality
N/A
Value
94.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$66.50-13.9%
VTLE Logo
VTLEVital Energy
$17.68-1.28%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved