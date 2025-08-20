Avis Budget Group stock downgrade
August 20, 2025 1:15 PM 2 min read

Avis Budget Stock Falls As Bank of America Warns Weak Demand, Pricing Could Hurt Earnings

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Avis Budget Group CAR shares are trading lower after BofA Securities analyst Federico Merendi downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and cut its price target from $120 to $113.

Babcock argued industry fundamentals and the macro backdrop do not justify the stock’s June outperformance.

The analyst said the U.S. rental car industry faces pricing and demand pressures that will weigh on Avis Budget’s earnings in the second half of 2025 and into 2026.

CAR shares are sliding. See the full breakdown here.

Also Read: Avis Budget Group Stock Skids After Q2 Earnings Miss

Bank of America’s survey data shows fewer consumers expect to spend more on travel over the next three months compared to last year, pointing to a softer pricing environment. While TSA data suggests a slight improvement, he sees few near-term catalysts and noted tariffs could further weaken demand.

Babcock acknowledged Avis Budget’s growth initiatives, such as its premium-focused Avis First program and a fleet management partnership with Waymo. He described these as positive long-term moves but stressed they are unlikely to boost near-term earnings.

The analyst also flagged vehicle depreciation (DPU) as an uncertain factor. While stronger residual values could reduce depreciation costs and aid earnings, he believes any benefit will likely be marginal compared with the COVID-era environment.

Babcock revised his EBITDA estimates to $0.9 billion for 2025 and $1.03 billion for 2026, down from prior forecasts of $0.95 billion and $1.2 billion. He cut his price target from $120 to $113, valuing the stock at 7.5 times 2026 EV/EBITDA, and said the earnings environment has stabilized enough to no longer rely on normalized multiples.

The analyst expects 2025 sales of $8.09 billion and EPS of $9.43.

CAR Price Action: Avis Budget Group stock is down 4.83% at $149.06 at publication on Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Ian Dewar Photography via Shutterstock

CAR Logo
CARAvis Budget Group Inc
$148.85-4.96%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.81
Growth
4.25
Quality
N/A
Value
36.11
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved