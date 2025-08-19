This EPR Properties Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Todd Thomas downgraded EPR Properties EPR from Overweight to Sector Weight. EPR Props shares closed at $52.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Ricardo Alves downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $132 to $97. Fomento Economico shares closed at $85.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying EPR stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EPREPR Properties
$52.770.08%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.69
Growth
38.65
Quality
N/A
Value
60.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.