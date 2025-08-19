August 19, 2025 9:47 AM 1 min read

This EPR Properties Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Todd Thomas downgraded EPR Properties EPR from Overweight to Sector Weight. EPR Props shares closed at $52.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ricardo Alves downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $132 to $97. Fomento Economico shares closed at $85.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

