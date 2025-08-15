August 15, 2025 10:53 AM 1 min read

This Cisco Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Citigroup analyst David Lebowitz downgraded the rating for Schrödinger, Inc. SDGR from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $35 to $20. Schrodinger shares closed at $19.45 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes downgraded Target Corporation TGT from Neutral to Underperform and slashed the price target from $105 to $93. Target shares closed at $104.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT from Outperform to Market Perform. Applied Industrial Techs shares closed at $272.58 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Stephen Bersey downgraded the rating for Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from Buy to Hold and announced a $69 price target. Cisco shares closed at $69.30 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ from Buy to Hold. BJ’s Wholesale shares closed at $102.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

