This Cisco Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citigroup analyst David Lebowitz downgraded the rating for Schrödinger, Inc. SDGR from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $35 to $20. Schrodinger shares closed at $19.45 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes downgraded Target Corporation TGT from Neutral to Underperform and slashed the price target from $105 to $93. Target shares closed at $104.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT from Outperform to Market Perform. Applied Industrial Techs shares closed at $272.58 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Stephen Bersey downgraded the rating for Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from Buy to Hold and announced a $69 price target. Cisco shares closed at $69.30 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ from Buy to Hold. BJ’s Wholesale shares closed at $102.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CSCO stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AITApplied Industrial Technologies Inc
$268.68-1.60%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.00
Growth
69.08
Quality
76.35
Value
49.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm