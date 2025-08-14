This Illinois Tool Works Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Nick Lai downgraded Li Auto Inc. LI from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $33 to $28. Li Auto shares closed at $24.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell downgraded the rating for Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW from Equal-Weight to Underweight and maintained the price target of $243. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $267.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya downgraded Coherent Corp. COHR from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $92 to $105. Coherent shares closed at $114.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst John Ransom downgraded Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $40 to $26. Acadia Healthcare shares closed at $20.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner downgraded the rating for eBay Inc. EBAY from Buy to Hold. eBay shares closed at $100.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
ACHCAcadia Healthcare Co Inc
$20.52-1.18%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.04
Growth
52.35
Quality
51.89
Value
84.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
