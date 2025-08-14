This Illinois Tool Works Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Nick Lai downgraded Li Auto Inc. LI from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $33 to $28. Li Auto shares closed at $24.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $33 to $28. Li Auto shares closed at $24.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell downgraded the rating for Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW from Equal-Weight to Underweight and maintained the price target of $243. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $267.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Equal-Weight to Underweight and maintained the price target of $243. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $267.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya downgraded Coherent Corp . COHR from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $92 to $105. Coherent shares closed at $114.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $92 to $105. Coherent shares closed at $114.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Raymond James analyst John Ransom downgraded Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc . ACHC from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $40 to $26. Acadia Healthcare shares closed at $20.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $40 to $26. Acadia Healthcare shares closed at $20.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner downgraded the rating for eBay Inc. EBAY from Buy to Hold. eBay shares closed at $100.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ITW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock