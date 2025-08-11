This C3.ai Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst James Heaney downgraded The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $100 to $50. Trade Desk shares closed at $54.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Lucky Schreiner downgraded C3.ai, Inc. AI from Neutral to Underperform and slashed the price target from $25 to $13. C3.ai shares closed at $22.13 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst David Anderson downgraded the rating for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $7 to $6. Aspen Aerogels shares closed at $7.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Mark Massaro downgraded the rating for MaxCyte, Inc. MXCT from Buy to Neutral. MaxCyte shares closed at $1.38 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities analyst Jeff Van Sinderen downgraded Universal Electronics Inc. UEIC from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $14 to $5. Universal Electronics shares closed at $5.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
