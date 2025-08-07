August 7, 2025 12:55 PM 1 min read

This Campbell's Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma downgraded Informatica Inc INFA from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $27. Informatica shares closed at $24.72 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Eric Heath downgraded Fortinet, Inc. FTNT from Overweight to Sector Weight. Fortinet shares closed at $96.58 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Thomas Stephan downgraded STAAR Surgical Company STAA from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $20 to $28. Staar Surgical shares closed at $26.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst David Katz downgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $41 to $25. Six Flags Entertainment shares closed at $24.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded The Campbell’s Company CPB from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $35 to $34. Campbell’s shares closed at $32.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CPB Logo
CPBThe Campbell's Co
$32.880.57%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.38
Growth
14.93
Quality
11.43
Value
39.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FTNT Logo
FTNTFortinet Inc
$72.25-25.2%
FUN Logo
FUNSix Flags Entertainment Corp
$24.832.10%
INFA Logo
INFAInformatica Inc
$24.68-0.14%
STAA Logo
STAAStaar Surgical Co
$26.920.07%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved