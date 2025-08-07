This Campbell's Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma downgraded Informatica Inc INFA from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $27. Informatica shares closed at $24.72 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Eric Heath downgraded Fortinet, Inc. FTNT from Overweight to Sector Weight. Fortinet shares closed at $96.58 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Thomas Stephan downgraded STAAR Surgical Company STAA from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $20 to $28. Staar Surgical shares closed at $26.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst David Katz downgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $41 to $25. Six Flags Entertainment shares closed at $24.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded The Campbell’s Company CPB from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $35 to $34. Campbell’s shares closed at $32.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
