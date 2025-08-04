August 4, 2025 7:47 AM 1 min read

This AvalonBay Communities Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Brian Cheng downgraded the rating for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO from Overweight to Neutral. Allogene Therapeutics shares closed at $1.08 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb downgraded AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $255 to $200. AvalonBay Communities shares closed at $184.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen downgraded the rating for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA from Outperform to Peer Perform. Vera Therapeutics shares closed at $20.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Kim Fustier downgraded Shell plc SHEL from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $78.9 to $78.3. Shell shares closed at $72.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AVB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

