This AvalonBay Communities Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Cheng downgraded the rating for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO from Overweight to Neutral. Allogene Therapeutics shares closed at $1.08 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb downgraded AvalonBay Communities, Inc . AVB from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $255 to $200. AvalonBay Communities shares closed at $184.44 on Friday.

Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen downgraded the rating for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA from Outperform to Peer Perform. Vera Therapeutics shares closed at $20.95 on Friday.

HSBC analyst Kim Fustier downgraded Shell plc SHEL from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $78.9 to $78.3. Shell shares closed at $72.00 on Friday.

Considering buying AVB stock? Here's what analysts think:

