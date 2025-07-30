This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Seaport Global analyst Tom Curran downgraded the rating for Baker Hughes Company BKR from Buy to Neutral. Baker Hughes shares closed at $45.75 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov downgraded the rating for Albemarle Corporation ALB from Overweight to Sector Weight. Albemarle shares closed at $71.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck downgraded Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $282 to $288. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $277.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Emily Field downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S NVO from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Novo Nordisk shares closed at $53.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa downgraded the rating for Union Pacific Corporation UNP from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $270 to $250. Union Pacific shares closed at $223.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
