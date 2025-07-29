This Albemarle Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded the rating for Albemarle Corporation ALB from Neutral to Underperform and maintained the price target of $60. Albemarle shares closed at $74.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Underperform and maintained the price target of $60. Albemarle shares closed at $74.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson downgraded Tapestry, Inc . TPR from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $95 to $115. Tapestry shares closed at $110.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $95 to $115. Tapestry shares closed at $110.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries downgraded Cadence Design Systems, Inc . CDNS from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $328 to $355. Cadence Design shares closed at $333.76 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $328 to $355. Cadence Design shares closed at $333.76 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Arthur He downgraded the rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP from Buy to Neutral. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares closed at $0.1000 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares closed at $0.1000 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico downgraded Healthpeak Properties, Inc. DOC from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $21 to $19. Healthpeak Properties shares closed at $17.26 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ALB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock