July 29, 2025 9:17 AM 2 min read

This Albemarle Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded the rating for Albemarle Corporation ALB from Neutral to Underperform and maintained the price target of $60. Albemarle shares closed at $74.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson downgraded Tapestry, Inc. TPR from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $95 to $115. Tapestry shares closed at $110.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries downgraded Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $328 to $355. Cadence Design shares closed at $333.76 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Arthur He downgraded the rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP from Buy to Neutral. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares closed at $0.1000 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico downgraded Healthpeak Properties, Inc. DOC from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $21 to $19. Healthpeak Properties shares closed at $17.26 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ALB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADAP Logo
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.115315.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.59
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
35.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$73.37-1.87%
CDNS Logo
CDNSCadence Design Systems Inc
$357.487.11%
DOC Logo
DOCHealthpeak Properties Inc
$17.24-0.12%
TPR Logo
TPRTapestry Inc
$109.11-1.19%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved