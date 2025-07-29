This Albemarle Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded the rating for Albemarle Corporation ALB from Neutral to Underperform and maintained the price target of $60. Albemarle shares closed at $74.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson downgraded Tapestry, Inc. TPR from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $95 to $115. Tapestry shares closed at $110.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries downgraded Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $328 to $355. Cadence Design shares closed at $333.76 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Arthur He downgraded the rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP from Buy to Neutral. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares closed at $0.1000 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico downgraded Healthpeak Properties, Inc. DOC from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $21 to $19. Healthpeak Properties shares closed at $17.26 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying ALB stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.115315.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.59
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
35.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.