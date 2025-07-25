This Norfolk Southern Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded Darling Ingredients Inc . DAR from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $40 to $36. Darling Ingredients shares closed at $35.19 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

