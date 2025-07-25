This Norfolk Southern Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $40 to $36. Darling Ingredients shares closed at $35.19 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Eric Boyes downgraded the rating for Dow Inc. DOW from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $56 to $32. Dow shares closed at $25.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Jonathan Block downgraded Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $80 to $75. Henry Schein shares closed at $72.62 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Keith Stanley downgraded the rating for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA from Outperform to Peer Perform. Plains All American shares closed at $18.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore downgraded Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC from Buy to Hold and announced a $300 price target. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $278.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
