July 25, 2025 8:41 AM 2 min read

This Norfolk Southern Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $40 to $36. Darling Ingredients shares closed at $35.19 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Eric Boyes downgraded the rating for Dow Inc. DOW from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $56 to $32. Dow shares closed at $25.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Jonathan Block downgraded Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $80 to $75. Henry Schein shares closed at $72.62 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Keith Stanley downgraded the rating for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA from Outperform to Peer Perform. Plains All American shares closed at $18.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore downgraded Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC from Buy to Hold and announced a $300 price target. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $278.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NSC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
DAR Logo
DARDarling Ingredients Inc
$35.19-%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
29.41
Growth
40.42
Quality
32.58
Value
74.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOW Logo
DOWDow Inc
$25.130.24%
HSIC Logo
HSICHenry Schein Inc
$72.00-0.85%
NSC Logo
NSCNorfolk Southern Corp
$278.00-%
PAA Logo
PAAPlains All American Pipeline LP
$18.90-0.16%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved