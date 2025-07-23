July 23, 2025 10:26 AM 2 min read

This Centene Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Seaport Global analyst Tom Curran downgraded the rating for Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC from Buy to Neutral. Fluence Energy shares closed at $10.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns downgraded Replimune Group, Inc. REPL from Buy to Neutral. Replimune Group shares closed at $2.8050 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe downgraded the rating for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $187 to $175. Boot Barn shares closed at $175.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter downgraded Centene Corporation CNC from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $72 to $30. Centene shares closed at $27.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee downgraded Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP from Hold to Sell and raised the price target from $283 to $366. Medpace shares closed at $477.73 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CNC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

