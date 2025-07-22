This Lululemon Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Seaport Global analyst Vitaly Umansky downgraded the rating for MGM Resorts International MGM from Buy to Neutral. MGM Resorts shares closed at $37.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point analyst Ed Engel downgraded Circle Internet Group CRCL from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $205 to $130. Circle Internet shares closed at $216.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded the rating for lululemon athletica inc. LULU from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $303 to $224. Lululemon shares closed at $223.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Gena Wang downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $32 to $18. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $13.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba downgraded the rating for Shopify Inc. SHOP from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $120. Shopify shares closed at $128.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
