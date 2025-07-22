This Lululemon Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Seaport Global analyst Vitaly Umansky downgraded the rating for MGM Resorts International MGM from Buy to Neutral. MGM Resorts shares closed at $37.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Compass Point analyst Ed Engel downgraded Circle Internet Group CRCL from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $205 to $130. Circle Internet shares closed at $216.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded the rating for lululemon athletica inc. LULU from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $303 to $224. Lululemon shares closed at $223.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Gena Wang downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $32 to $18. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $13.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba downgraded the rating for Shopify Inc. SHOP from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $120. Shopify shares closed at $128.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

