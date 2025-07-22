July 22, 2025 8:26 AM 2 min read

This Lululemon Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Seaport Global analyst Vitaly Umansky downgraded the rating for MGM Resorts International MGM from Buy to Neutral. MGM Resorts shares closed at $37.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Compass Point analyst Ed Engel downgraded Circle Internet Group CRCL from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $205 to $130. Circle Internet shares closed at $216.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded the rating for lululemon athletica inc. LULU from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $303 to $224. Lululemon shares closed at $223.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Gena Wang downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $32 to $18. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $13.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba downgraded the rating for Shopify Inc. SHOP from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $120. Shopify shares closed at $128.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying LULU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$210.85-2.43%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
2.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LULU Logo
LULULululemon Athletica Inc
$220.70-1.12%
MGM Logo
MGMMGM Resorts International
$36.91-0.70%
SHOP Logo
SHOPShopify Inc
$125.35-2.40%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$12.68-4.79%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved