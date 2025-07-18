This Elevance Health Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Leerink Partners analyst Whit Mayo downgraded Elevance Health, Inc. ELV from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $510 to $310. Elevance Health shares closed at $302.45 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen downgraded the rating for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. CLSD from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $5. Clearside Biomedical shares closed at $0.6018 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Samir Khanal downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. REXR from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $39 to $38. Rexford Industrial Realty shares closed at $35.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital analyst Daniil Gataulin downgraded the rating for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. CLSD from Buy to Neutral. Clearside Biomedical shares closed at $0.6018 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst David Stanton downgraded Mesoblast Limited MESO from Buy to Hold. Mesoblast shares closed at $12.34 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
