This Phillips 66 Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson downgraded Helen of Troy Limited HELE from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $47 to $26. Helen Of Troy shares closed at $23.96 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander downgraded Nutrien Ltd . NTR from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $63 to $66. Nutrien shares closed at $60.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $63 to $66. Nutrien shares closed at $60.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng downgraded the rating for Phillips 66 PSX from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a $133 price target. Phillips 66 shares closed at $134.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a $133 price target. Phillips 66 shares closed at $134.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Susquehanna analyst Joseph Stauff downgraded Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD from Positive to Neutral and raised the price target from $76 to $86. Boyd Gaming shares closed at $85.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Positive to Neutral and raised the price target from $76 to $86. Boyd Gaming shares closed at $85.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad downgraded Northern Trust Corporation NTRS from Market Perform to Underperform and raised the price target from $103 to $120. Northern Trust shares closed at $126.62 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

