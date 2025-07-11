July 11, 2025 12:08 PM 2 min read

This Phillips 66 Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson downgraded Helen of Troy Limited HELE from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $47 to $26. Helen Of Troy shares closed at $23.96 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander downgraded Nutrien Ltd. NTR from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $63 to $66. Nutrien shares closed at $60.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng downgraded the rating for Phillips 66 PSX from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a $133 price target. Phillips 66 shares closed at $134.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Susquehanna analyst Joseph Stauff downgraded Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD from Positive to Neutral and raised the price target from $76 to $86. Boyd Gaming shares closed at $85.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad downgraded Northern Trust Corporation NTRS from Market Perform to Underperform and raised the price target from $103 to $120. Northern Trust shares closed at $126.62 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PSX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

