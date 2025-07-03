This PNC Financial Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache downgraded the rating for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC from Outperform to Peer Perform. PNC Financial shares closed at $195.70 on Wednesday.

Jones Trading analyst Justin Walsh downgraded the rating for Theratechnologies Inc. THTX from Buy to Hold. Theratechnologies shares closed at $2.36 on Wednesday.

JMP Securities analyst Trevor Cranston downgraded Two Harbors Investment Corp . TWO from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Two Harbors Investment shares closed at $10.65 on Wednesday.

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan downgraded the rating for NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE from Buy to Hold. NV5 Global shares closed at $23.22 on Wednesday.

