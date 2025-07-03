July 3, 2025 9:51 AM 1 min read

This PNC Financial Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache downgraded the rating for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC from Outperform to Peer Perform. PNC Financial shares closed at $195.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jones Trading analyst Justin Walsh downgraded the rating for Theratechnologies Inc. THTX from Buy to Hold. Theratechnologies shares closed at $2.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities analyst Trevor Cranston downgraded Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Two Harbors Investment shares closed at $10.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan downgraded the rating for NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE from Buy to Hold. NV5 Global shares closed at $23.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PNC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

