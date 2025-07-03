This PNC Financial Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache downgraded the rating for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC from Outperform to Peer Perform. PNC Financial shares closed at $195.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jones Trading analyst Justin Walsh downgraded the rating for Theratechnologies Inc. THTX from Buy to Hold. Theratechnologies shares closed at $2.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Trevor Cranston downgraded Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Two Harbors Investment shares closed at $10.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan downgraded the rating for NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE from Buy to Hold. NV5 Global shares closed at $23.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
