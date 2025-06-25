June 25, 2025 10:18 AM 2 min read

This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $40 to $10. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $18.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis downgraded the rating for NuScale Power Corporation SMR from Buy to Neutral. NuScale Power shares closed at $43.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Carly Davenport downgraded WEC Energy Group, Inc. WEC from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $106 to $100. WEC Energy shares closed at $105.36 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Macquarie analyst James Hong downgraded the rating for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC from Outperform to Neutral. Honda Motor shares closed at $28.88 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Julien Roch downgraded Omnicom Group Inc. OMC from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $105 to $80. Omnicom Group shares closed at $72.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

