Ross Gerber Weighs In On TSLA Slip

In a post on X on Thursday, the investor shared his take on Tesla’s stock decline. “Market had a negative reaction to good Tesla sales numbers,” he said. Gerber then said that gas prices were falling back to pre-war levels, which meant “less demand” for the EV giant.

“They make just 3 models and one is the non-selling cybertruck. Cabs are stuck with FSD safety issues,” the investor said in the post.

Gary Black, Gene Munster Weigh in on Tesla’s Decline

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum and Quality, but provides a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were up 0.24% to $394.40 during the after-hours trading session on Thursday

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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