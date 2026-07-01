What's Going on With Marvell Technology Stock Wednesday?

Nasdaq futures were down 0.44%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.19%. The move appeared to reflect broader risk-off sentiment as traders locked in gains following Marvell’s strong performance over the past year.

The stock remains one of the top-performing semiconductor names, making it vulnerable to profit-taking during periods of softer market sentiment.

Marvell Gains As AI Trade Expands

Marvell stock climbed about 200% during the quarter, driven by investor demand for companies supporting the AI buildout, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Barclays analyst Anshul Gupta told CNBC that investors shifted money from AI hyperscalers to AI enablers, boosting enthusiasm for semiconductor stocks and driving sharp rallies.

Cramer Highlights Marvell’s AI Networking Role

Marvell stood out to CNBC’s Jim Cramer as one of the second-quarter tech winners benefiting from strong demand for AI-related products.

Cramer told on Wednesday that Wall Street is rewarding technology companies that sell products in short supply and face strong demand. He included Marvell among the key winners, pointing to the company’s role in optical networking.

He said Marvell has also gained attention because NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has endorsed the company and predicted it could become the next trillion-dollar company.

Cramer said Marvell’s current market value is about $260 billion, leaving room for significant upside if Huang’s prediction proves correct.

Technical Picture Remains Bullish

Despite the premarket decline, Marvell continues to trade above its key moving averages. The stock sits about 2.3% above its 20-day simple moving average of $285.80, roughly 33.4% above its 50-day SMA of $219.26 and well above its 200-day SMA of $120.72.

The long-term trend remains positive. The 20-day SMA stays above the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA following a golden cross that formed in October 2025.

However, momentum has softened. The moving average convergence divergence indicator is below its signal line and the histogram has turned negative, suggesting buying momentum has weakened. The stock also entered overbought territory on the relative strength index in June after reaching a swing high.

Technical analysts are watching resistance near $324, just below the 52-week high of $329.88. Initial support stands near $244.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Marvell is expected to report quarterly results on Aug. 27.

Analysts expect earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $2.70 billion, compared with earnings of 67 cents per share on revenue of $2.01 billion in the year-ago quarter, according to Benzinga Pro estimates.

The stock trades at about 102 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation.

Wall Street maintains a consensus Buy rating on the stock with an average price forecast of $263.22. Recent analyst actions include UBS raising its price forecast to $340 on June 29, Cantor Fitzgerald increasing its forecast to $300 while maintaining a Neutral rating on June 29, and Stifel lifting its forecast to $350 on June 24.

Benzinga Edge View

Benzinga Edge assigns Marvell a Momentum score of 98.86 and a Growth score of 99.69, reflecting its strong price performance and growth outlook. Its Value score of 1.24 highlights the stock’s rich valuation.

ETF Exposure

MRVL Stock Price Activity: Marvell Technology shares were down 1.96% at $292.04 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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