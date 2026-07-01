What's Going on With Intel Stock Wednesday?

Nasdaq futures were down 0.54%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.31%, weighing on technology stocks ahead of the opening bell.

Intel appeared to be facing profit-taking after a strong rally that pushed the stock close to its 52-week high.

The stock has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. That leaves it vulnerable to short-term selling when investor sentiment weakens.

With shares trading well above their major moving averages, traders may also be locking in gains as the market shifts toward a more risk-off tone.

Intel Emerges as a Major AI Winner

CNBC reported that the three companies added roughly $2 trillion in combined market capitalization during the quarter, making them the 10th-, 11th- and 12th-most valuable U.S. technology companies. Intel shares surged 216% during the quarter, adding about $480 billion to the company’s market value.

Analysts See Rotation Into AI Infrastructure

Barclays analyst Anshul Gupta told CNBC that investors rotated money out of AI hyperscalers and into companies supplying the hardware needed to build AI infrastructure.

That shift fueled sharp gains across semiconductor stocks as investors looked beyond AI chip leaders to companies positioned to benefit from rising data center investment.

Analysts told CNBC the rally could represent a “changing of the guard in AI,” with investors favoring companies that complement NVIDIA’s ecosystem rather than compete directly with it.

Cramer Says Intel Is His Favorite Tech Winner

CNBC’s Jim Cramer highlighted Intel as one of the standout technology performers of the second quarter, crediting CEO Lip-Bu Tan with transforming the company’s outlook.

Cramer called Intel his favorite stock among the quarter’s biggest technology winners.

He said investors are rewarding companies that produce technology in short supply while large technology customers continue spending aggressively to support AI expansion.

He identified three major growth drivers for Intel: its leadership in CPUs that power AI agents, its higher-margin chip packaging business, and its expanding foundry operations.

Cramer also said Intel could eventually help ease the industry’s memory shortage and described the company as “a national treasure.”

Technical Picture Remains Bullish

Despite the premarket decline, Intel’s longer-term trend remains positive.

The stock is trading about 13% above its 20-day simple moving average of $121.79 and roughly 132% above its 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The 20-day average remains above the 50-day average, while the 50-day average is above the 200-day average, a bullish alignment that often supports buy-the-dip activity.

Momentum indicators also remain constructive. The MACD is above its signal line, and the histogram remains positive, suggesting upward momentum continues even as the stock consolidates.

Traders are watching resistance near $141.50. A sustained move above that level could open the door to a test of the 52-week high of $142.35.

Earnings Remain the Next Key Catalyst

Intel is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on July 23.

Analysts expect earnings of 19 cents per share, compared with a loss of 10 cents a year earlier. Revenue is projected to rise to $14.40 billion from $12.86 billion in the prior-year period.

Wall Street currently has a consensus Hold rating on the stock with an average price forecast of $88.63.

Recent analyst actions include Cantor Fitzgerald raising its price forecast to $150 while maintaining a Neutral rating on June 29, Goldman Sachs initiating coverage with a Neutral rating and a $150 price forecast on June 25, and Bank of America Securities raising its price forecast to $160 while reiterating a Buy rating on June 23.

Top ETF Exposure

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were down 1.57% at $137.44 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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