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Portland, OR, USA - Apr 14, 2026: SanDisk SD memory cards resembling an uptrend line. SanDisk (SNDK) stock has experienced an extraordinary surge, driven by intense demand for NAND flash memory in AI systems.
June 30, 2026 8:18 AM 3 min read

Could SanDisk Be The Biggest AI Memory Winner? Bernstein Points To Hidden Advantage Over Micron

The Shift To Memory

As the artificial intelligence boom transitions from raw computing power to data architecture, memory has transformed into a “strategic asset,” according to Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

This structural shift has supercharged demand, with Micron recently forecasting a massive $50 billion fiscal fourth quarter. However, a major “misconception” remains regarding how memory giants protect earnings during cyclical downturns, leading Wall Street to misprice long-term stability.

The ‘Dynamic’ Contract Edge

Addressing this gap, Bernstein raised SNDK’s price target to $3,000, projecting an upside of over 46.31% from the current levels. The upgrade hinges on SanDisk’s newly signed long-term agreements (LTAs), which offer “real downside protection” that the broader market fails to understand.

While Micron utilizes rigid, mostly five-year contracts, SanDisk’s three-to-five-year LTAs are uniquely “dynamic.” As revenue is recognized over time, the remaining contract value declines.

Consequently, the same financial guarantee covers a progressively smaller remaining obligation, effectively strengthening protection in the later years, or the “tail of the contract.”

Safeguarding The Floor

Without these LTAs, EPS would plummet to just $81. By increasing SNDK’s FY27 and FY28 base-case EPS estimates to $243 and $272, Bernstein demonstrates that SanDisk’s superior contract mechanics give it the definitive edge in the compounding AI memory race.

How Has SNDK Performed In 2026?

SNDK shares have surged 763.76% year-to-date, up 20.97% over the last month, and 4248.65% over the year. The stock closed 1.93% lower at $2,050.39 apiece on Monday, and it was 2.13% higher in premarket on Tuesday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SNDK maintains a strong price trend in the short, long, and medium terms, with a poor value score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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