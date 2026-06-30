What's Going On With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Tuesday?

The pullback came even as Nasdaq futures rose 0.40% and S&P 500 futures gained 0.25%, pointing to a generally positive backdrop for technology stocks.

The move appeared to reflect profit-taking after the stock’s strong run in recent weeks. Taiwan Semiconductor is trading just below its 52-week high of $476.79.

That level often acts as a key resistance area where investors reassess valuations and lock in gains after extended rallies. The broader uptrend remains intact, but momentum indicators suggest buying pressure has eased in the near term.

Wall Street Analysts Turn More Bullish On Taiwan Semiconductor

Adding to the longer-term bullish outlook, Taiwan Semiconductor drew fresh analyst support as Wall Street pointed to strong artificial intelligence chip demand, higher capital spending and the company’s competitive position.

Barclays raised its price forecast to $625 from $470 and maintained an Overweight rating. Analyst Simon Coles said demand for advanced chip manufacturing remains strong following the firm’s recent Asia supply chain trip.

He described Taiwan Semiconductor as one of the best AI investment opportunities in the firm’s coverage universe, supported by continued earnings momentum.

Barclays also increased its earnings estimates and now expects capital expenditures of $56 billion in 2026 and $74 billion in 2027.

Morgan Stanley also turned more bullish, raising its Taiwan Semiconductor price forecast by 12% to 2,888 New Taiwan dollars on expectations of stronger revenue growth and improved pricing.

The firm expects the company to raise its full-year revenue and capital spending guidance during next month’s earnings report.

Taiwan Semiconductor Technical Analysis

Despite Tuesday’s weakness, Taiwan Semiconductor continues to trade well above its major moving averages. The stock sits 4.2% above its 20-day simple moving average of $435.82, 9.5% above its 50-day average of $414.48 and 33.1% above its 200-day average of $341.14.

However, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line, with a negative histogram. That suggests bullish momentum has cooled, even though the longer-term trend remains positive.

Traders are watching whether the stock can hold above its short-term moving averages before attempting another move toward record highs. Key resistance stands near $477, while the next notable support level is around $405.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The company’s next major catalyst is its expected earnings report on July 16.

Analysts expect earnings of $3.77 per share, up from $2.47 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to rise to $39.76 billion from $30.07 billion.

Benzinga Edge Ratings

According to Benzinga Edge, Taiwan Semiconductor scores highly on momentum, quality and growth, while its value score remains weak because of its premium valuation.

The combination suggests investors continue to favor the company’s long-term growth prospects, although the rich valuation could leave the shares vulnerable to short-term pullbacks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Price Action

TSM Stock Price Activity: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were down 0.59% at $452.40 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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