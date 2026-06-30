Signs Of Market Exhaustion

Currently, the index sits at 7,440.43 points, as of Monday’s close, which is still 17.29% higher than its lowest point of the year on March 30, 2026, at 6,343.72 points.

The strategist notes that stretched valuations and weakening indicators can lead to a “three-wave correction” in the index. Alerting investors to maintain a "defensive stance" from July through September, Ciana said that the index’s rally after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire has been “volatile as correction risks build."

Key Support Levels to Watch

Expecting a nearly 7.6% decline from the current levels, Ciana forecasts the index to drop around 7,122 points, with a further downside risk to 6,850 levels.

This comes as the margin debt has soared 54% year-over-year, which has been previously seen during major market peaks. Other BofA equity strategists like Savita Subramanian also told Bloomberg that the market is showing "too many red flags" and that investors should "take profits" whenever they can.

Divided Wall Street Outlook

Not all experts expect a decline in the index. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee had earlier said that he sees the S&P 500 “above 7700” by the year-end.

Similarly, JPMorgan’s baseline projection for the S&P 500 sits at 7,800.

However, BofA also maintains that while a summer drop is likely, a year-end rally remains possible once the correction runs its course.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 8.49% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 11.12%, and the Dow Jones gained 7.85%YTD.

Meanwhile, the Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , closed 0.76% higher on Monday.

In premarket on Tuesday, SPY was up 0.14%, and QQQ also advanced by 0.17%, whereas DIA was down by 0.0096%.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock