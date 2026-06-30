As Nvidia transitions from its Blackwell chips to the new Vera Rubin architecture, experts are divided on whether the next wave of global AI spending remains economically rational or poses new capital efficiency risks for the tech giants funding it.

The ‘Screaming Buy’ Bull Case

Navellier, founder and chief investment officer of Navellier & Associates, leaves no doubt about Nvidia. With the stock recently experiencing broader market volatility and trading below its moving averages, he remains steadfastly bullish.

“The stock is trading below 15.4 times forecasted 2027 earnings,” Navellier explained. “Any dip in Nvidia and my other AI and data center-related companies is a screaming buy.”

Navellier predicts the stock will reach $300 per share by the end of the year and $500 per share by the end of the decade, arguing that “there is nowhere to invest if an investor gets out,” given Nvidia’s dominant sales and earnings profile compared to the rest of the market.

Luke Lango, technology analyst and publisher of Innovation Investor, agrees that the upside is far from over. Addressing the company’s shift toward the “agentic AI transition,” Lango noted that the new architecture’s reduced cost-per-token “doesn’t suppress demand; it detonates it.”

“No, I don’t think the $1T Blackwell/Rubin projection is fully priced in — but the market is sniffing in that direction,” Lango added.

Weighing $1 Trillion Milestone And ‘Capital Efficiency’ Risks

“I believe a substantial portion of the projected $1 trillion in cumulative Blackwell and Rubin revenue through 2027 is already reflected in Nvidia’s current valuation,” Chen warned.

For Chen, the primary risk isn’t technological execution, but rather “capital efficiency.” If Nvidia continues to rapidly accelerate its product cadence, major customers may be forced to reassess their depreciation assumptions and upgrade cycles.

“The more important question is not whether Rubin will ship successfully, but whether AI infrastructure spending continues to generate measurable economic returns for Nvidia’s largest customers,” he stated.

Sovereign AI: A ‘Geopolitical Moat’ Or Distant Reality?

As hyperscaler CapEx fatigue becomes a growing concern among investors, Nvidia’s push into Sovereign AI—providing AI infrastructure directly to national governments—has emerged as a critical secondary narrative.

Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder and Executive Director at B2PRIME Group, agreed that governments are treating AI as a strategic asset, but cautioned against expecting immediate dominance over big tech revenue. “Government contracts tend to stretch over long periods of time, often taking months or even years,” Mykuliak explained, noting that hyperscalers will stay on as “dominant customers for NVIDIA for the foreseeable future.”

Chen echoed this sentiment, estimating that Sovereign AI will account for roughly 10% to 15% of Nvidia’s revenue over the next three years. He described it as a “geopolitical moat — not a cyclical substitute,” unable to fully replace large-scale commercial cloud investment.

Is Global AI Investment Still ‘Economically Rational’?

As Nvidia approaches its next earnings report, expectations are sky-high, and analysts agree that revenue beats alone will no longer justify further multiple expansion.

How Has NVDA Performed In 2026?

NVDA shares have risen 4.54% year-to-date, down 7.66% over the last month, and 23.59% over the year. The stock closed 1.27% higher at $194.97 apiece on Monday, and it was 0.18% higher in overnight trading.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NVDA maintains a weak price trend in the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a solid quality score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock