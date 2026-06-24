JPMorgan Says Carnival Cost Savings Help Offset Europe Weakness

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) delivered a second-quarter adjusted earnings beat, helped by tighter cost controls, modest yield upside, and lower-than-expected fuel expense.

JPMorgan analyst Matthew R. Boss maintained an Overweight rating on Carnival and kept his December 2026 price target unchanged at $43, citing a favorable risk-reward setup.

Boss Sees Favorable Risk-Reward

Revenue missed estimates, and management lowered its second-half yield outlook. The company cited Europe’s weakness tied to the Middle East conflict but kept its full-year adjusted EPS outlook broadly intact.

Boss said Carnival’s second-quarter adjusted EPS of 41 cents beat Street expectations and topped management’s 34-cent guide.

He attributed the upside to better-than-expected net cruise costs per ALBD, excluding fuel, modest net yield outperformance, and lower fuel expense.

Cost Savings Support JPMorgan’s View

Boss highlighted cost performance as the key positive from the quarter. Reported net yield growth of 4.3% topped the Street’s 4.1% estimate, while constant-currency net yield growth of 2.2% exceeded management’s 2.0% guidance.

Adjusted net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD rose just 0.1% year over year in constant currency. That beat management’s 2.6% guide and the Street’s 2.4% estimate.

Fuel expense of $595 million also came in below the Street estimate of $637 million and management’s $610 million guide.

Management described the savings as structural, with benefits expected to support earnings through fiscal 2026 and beyond.

Europe Yield Reset Remains Key Offset

Boss flagged the second-half yield reset as the main offset. Carnival raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance slightly to $2.22 from $2.21, but cut its full-year constant-currency net yield growth outlook by about 100 basis points to 1.75%.

Management linked the reduction to weaker demand for European sailing from the Middle East conflict.

Boss said the yield cut represented a 14-cent EPS headwind, offset by second-quarter flow-through, cost savings and other operational favorability.

The revised outlook implies second-half constant-currency net yield growth of about 1.4%, including 1.2% in the third quarter.

2027 Setup Supports Price Target

Boss said Carnival’s fiscal 2027 fundamentals remain intact, with management pointing to continued booking strength and confidence in its multi-year Propel plan.

His $43 price target is based on about 10 times JPMorgan’s 2027 EBITDA estimate, broadly in line with Carnival’s pre-pandemic multiple.

Key risks include an economic downturn and significant volatility in fuel and other commodity prices.

CCL Price Action: Carnival shares were up 1.69% at $29.21 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy Carnival Cruise Lines