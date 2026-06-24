LENZ Therapeutics Eye Drug Profile Supports Blockbuster Opportunity: Analyst

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) on Wednesday announced an exclusive licensing and commercialization agreement with Arrotex Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd.

The agreement marks LENZ’s latest effort to expand the commercial reach of its recently approved eye drop therapy beyond the U.S. market.

Arrotex Secures Exclusive Commercialization Rights

Arrotex will receive exclusive rights to register and commercialize VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) for the treatment of presbyopia in Australia and New Zealand.

In return, LENZ will receive an upfront payment from Arrotex, along with a significant share of the gross margin generated from product sales.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Arrotex, described by the companies as Australia’s largest and most diversified pharmaceutical company, offers a broad portfolio of prescription medicines across multiple therapeutic categories.

VIZZ Recently Entered U.S. Market

LENZ is focused on commercializing VIZZ 1.44%, which the company says is the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for presbyopia.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved VIZZ in July 2025 for presbyopia, natural, age-related loss of the eye’s ability to focus on close objects.

The product subsequently became commercially available in the U.S. in October 2025.

The partnership with Arrotex is expected to support regulatory registration efforts and commercial launch activities for VIZZ across the Australian and New Zealand markets, extending the product’s presence outside the U.S.

Analyst Sees International Deal As Incrementally Positive

William Blair on Wednesday wrote, “We view this agreement — LENZ’s fifth ex-U.S. commercialization partnership — as incrementally positive, highlighting management’s ambition and progress towards transforming presbyopia therapy worldwide.”

Analyst Lachlan Hanbury-Brown further wrote that while the upfront payment and future revenue are a welcome addition, the focus remains on the commercialization of VIZZ in the U.S., as that remains the largest market opportunity.

Analyst Hanbury-Brown said that VIZZ has a best-in-class profile for the large, untapped market of presbyopia.

While prior launches in the space have been unsuccessful, William Blair says VIZZ’s differentiated efficacy and durability position it well for success.

Despite somewhat flat implied prescription growth in the first half of the year, the drug is still early in the launch and has yet to see the impact of its DTC campaign.

William Bair expects VIZZ to hold blockbuster potential and rates the stock Outperform.

LENZ Stock Price Activity: LENZ Therapeutics shares were down 0.52% at $5.72 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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