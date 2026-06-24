Reddit Could Charge Google And OpenAI More For Its Data

Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) is an active participant at Cannes Lions, the world’s largest festival for marketing industries, organized in France from June 22 to June 26 this year.

Meetings with the company’s CEO and COO at Cannes revolved around AI and agentic AI, according to Needham.

The Reddit Analyst: Analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating and price target of $300.

The Reddit Thesis: Cannes Lions is the advertising industry’s "biggest global gathering of the year," where the ad agencies of leading brands share ideas, sell new products, make deals and discuss their innovation roadmaps, Martin said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Although AI and agentic AI being "part of every conversation" was not surprising, what was unexpected is that almost half the CEOs mentioned ‘speed,’" the analyst stated.

She noted that "speed" referred to different things, including:

Cutting out management layers

Breaking down operational boundaries to foster collaboration

Swapping humans for AI and GenAI

Manager compensation no longer linked to how many people they manage

Compensation being linked to speed of achieving outcomes

Martin recommended investors to keep an eye on companies talking about "speed" as a KPI, since these companies are likely to replace humans with AI faster and report cost savings.

The analyst said that the key takeaways from meeting Reddit’s CEO and COO were:

RDDT Price Action: Reddit shares were down 1.41% at $163.29 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Ink Drop / Shutterstock